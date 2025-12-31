Over 420 Kilos of cocaine seized at San Juan Port from Santo Domingo

San Juan.- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Puerto Rico announced the seizure of more than 420 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value exceeding $6.7 million, from a vessel arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The operation took place on December 24 at the Port of San Juan during a routine inspection of a passenger and cargo ship.

According to authorities, CBP officers detected irregularities in the chassis of a cargo platform, prompting a more detailed inspection. The search, assisted by narcotics detection dogs, led to a positive alert. Further examination uncovered a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

Kian Tomas, Director of the Port of San Juan, highlighted the vigilance and professionalism of CBP agents, noting that the seizure underscores their commitment to protecting U.S. borders, even during the holiday season. The drugs were removed in coordination with the Puerto Rico Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Officials reiterated that the Mona Passage, between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, remains a frequently used route for drug trafficking.