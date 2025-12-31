Weather alerts issued as heavy rains expected through New Year’s Day

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that cloud cover will increase from the morning hours of Wednesday, December 31, particularly in Caribbean coastal provinces, due to the influence of a trough associated with a frontal system.

According to the forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is expected in Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, and Peravia, with conditions intensifying throughout the day. The rains are also expected to spread to La Romana, La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Sánchez Ramírez, San José de Ocoa, Barahona, and Pedernales.

Indomet indicated that these conditions will persist into New Year’s Day, with periods of heavy showers, thunderstorms, and wind gusts beginning early Thursday. Due to the forecast, weather alerts remain in effect for Greater Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, La Romana, and La Altagracia. Temperatures are expected to stay pleasant to cool, especially at night and in the early morning, with possible fog in mountainous areas and inland valleys.