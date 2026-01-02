Authorities intensify search for missing 3-year-old Girl in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- Rescue agencies in Puerto Plata intensified search efforts for three-year-old Brianna Genao Rosario, who disappeared on the afternoon of December 31 in the community of Barrero, Imbert municipality. The operation involves the National Police, Imbert Civil Defense, Search and Rescue (SAR) units of the Dominican Republic Air Force, Amber Rescue, and specialized teams from the 911 National Emergency and Security System.

Authorities have deployed advanced technology, including high-precision drones, to scan rural and wooded areas as well as the surroundings of a nearby river. The aerial searches aim to gather images and information that could provide clues to the child’s whereabouts.

Preliminary reports indicate the girl went missing around 5:00 p.m. while wearing a pink dress. During the operation, rescuers found a flip-flop on the bank of a tributary, believed to belong to the child, which has become a key element in the ongoing investigation.