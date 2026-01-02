COE reports 7.6 million travelers during Christmas and New Year holidays

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that 7.6 million people traveled across the Dominican Republic’s highways and roads during the Christmas and New Year holidays, marking a 1.32% increase in mobility compared to the 2024–2025 period.

As part of the Christmas Operation “Awareness for Life 2025–2026,” the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) inspected 10,788 intercity public transport vehicles nationwide during the operation’s first and second phases. In addition, the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transport (Digesett) conducted 21,996 inspections, reinforcing road safety measures during the holiday season.