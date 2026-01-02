Dominican film industry strengthens in 2025 with job creation and international projection

Santo Domingo.- The year 2025 marked a period of consolidation for Dominican cinema, with measurable gains in employment, investment, international exposure, and audience growth, according to the General Directorate of Cinema (Dgcine). Over the year, 103 audiovisual projects were approved, creating 2,206 direct jobs, generating more than 21,000 hotel nights, and contributing over RD$297 million in Income Tax and ITBIS, underscoring the sector’s role as a driver of economic development in the Dominican Republic.

On the creative and international front, Dominican films achieved nine world premieres at major international festivals, while local audience attendance rose by 18.7% compared with the five-year average—evidence of growing public support for national productions. The Minority Co-production support line of the Fonprocine Public Competition also expanded in its second year, receiving six applications in partnership with Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Honduras, Peru, and Brazil, strengthening the country’s integration into global co-production networks.

Training and workforce development were another highlight, with 2,387 people benefiting from Dgcine-led programs. These included mentorships, residencies, and the “My First Job” initiative, which placed 94 interns across 39 audiovisual projects. Alongside institutional advances focused on equity, sustainability, and talent development, these results reaffirm Dgcine’s commitment to building a solid, inclusive, and sustainable film industry that contributes to the Dominican Republic’s cultural and economic growth.