Dominican government highlights anti-drug efforts in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government highlighted achievements in the fight against drug trafficking in 2025, reporting the seizure of more than 48.3 tons of drugs through joint operations and international cooperation. These efforts resulted in the arrest of 46,367 people and the confiscation of 404 firearms, 18 boats, more than 2,000 vehicles, as well as cash in Dominican pesos and U.S. dollars, and communication and navigation equipment linked to criminal networks.

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) also confirmed that, with the support of the U.S. Marshals Service, 84 internationally wanted fugitives were extradited or deported. Since President Luis Abinader took office, authorities have seized 226,046 kilograms of drugs, arrested 182,815 people, conducted 9,685 raids, and carried out more than 921,000 interdictions in public spaces. According to the government, these results led the United States to request that the Dominican Republic nominate a candidate to lead the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), resulting in the nomination of Leandro José Villanueva Acebal.