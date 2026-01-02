JCE announces schedule for issuance of new Dominican ID card

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) recently unveiled the redesigned Dominican national identity and electoral card and announced the official schedule for its issuance and renewal. According to JCE president Román Andrés Jáquez, the process will begin on January 8, 2026, with the capture of data and controlled delivery of the new card to internal JCE staff. Later, on January 26, 2026, the first printed card will be formally presented to the President of the Republic.

Between February and March 2026, the capture and delivery process will extend to selected groups, including senators, representatives, high court presidents, members of constitutional bodies, and journalists. The general rollout nationwide will start on April 8, 2026, organized by citizens’ birth month, with both data capture and physical delivery taking place across the country.

The JCE indicated that the national renewal process will conclude on March 31, 2027, at which point the current ID card will lose its legal validity. For Dominicans abroad, the process will begin on April 8, 2026, with targeted groups, followed by general registration in May 2026. The renewal process overseas is scheduled to end on January 21, 2028, completing the replacement of approximately 9.4 million identity documents.