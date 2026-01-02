Mayor’s Office leads post-holiday cleanup after large New Year gatherings

Santo Domingo.- The National District Mayor’s Office carried out an extensive cleanup operation in areas that hosted large New Year’s celebrations, deploying crews from the early hours of Thursday, January 1, to restore order and cleanliness across the capital.

Among the key areas addressed was the Don Bosco sector, where the 55th edition of the traditional Drunkard’s Rally took place. Cleanup teams also worked along the Malecón, despite rainy conditions, clearing Eugenio María de Hostos Park and the intersection of George Washington and Máximo Gómez avenues, the site of the Telemicro concert, as well as the Paseo Marítimo and surrounding areas.

Additional operations were carried out on Abraham Lincoln Avenue, near La Lira Park and the Linconazo, and in Cristo Park and Paseo del Río Avenue, all of which hosted massive gatherings to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026.