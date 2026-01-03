Hospital Ney Arias reports fewer emergencies

Santo Domingo — The Ney Arias Lora University Traumatology Hospital reported yesterday that during the New Year holiday, emergency care decreased by 20% compared to the same period the previous year.

Julio Landrón, the center’s director, explained that the decline was also reflected in the number of hospital admissions, which were reduced by almost 50% compared to 2024.

The doctor specified that while there were 150 emergency room visits during the last New Year’s holiday, this year the number was much lower, as were the hospitalizations.

Landrón detailed in a note that during the 2024 holiday, they recorded 60 entries, while during the recent holiday, there were only 33.

The official attributed these results, in part, to the public’s more prudent behavior and the preventive measures deployed by the authorities during the festivities.

He also highlighted the coordination between emergency agencies and medical personnel, which enabled timely responses to the cases they handled.

Drug supply

According to the director of the Ney Arias Lora Hospital, the hospital has reinforced all its operational areas in preparation for the upcoming Three Kings Day holiday. It is keeping its care and medicine supply departments well-stocked.

Dr. Landrón called for prudence and moderation and urged the population to respect traffic laws to avoid regrettable incidents.