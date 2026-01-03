Police detained motorcycles as a preventive measure

The police headquarters exhibited in its surroundings more than 130 motorcycles detained, while several detainees were released, as they were arrested by the uniformed to avoid scandals on the roads and brawls during Christmas and New Year in different sectors, according to the information received from the commanding officer of the institution in the area.

Pedernales, DR — More than 130 motorcycles of different makes and engine sizes were impounded. The police arrested several people during Christmas 2025 and the beginning of this New Year 2026, as a measure aimed at preventing accidents and fights, which reduced the demand for medical attention at the Dr. Elio Fiallo hospital in this province of Pedernales, according to statistics from January 2.

During the operation, an increase in strict surveillance controls was observed among this border population, which completely reduced acts contrary to the good customs of this population during these festivities.

Police services were constant on motorcycles and vans, with their officers and agents on board, who patrolled the city’s streets, enforcing restrictions on high-volume music, high-speed motorcycle circulation, noise, and unlit or unregistered vehicles.

Members of the Army security forces, Cesfront, and other agencies carried out their duties.

Also, during the “Security for Life 2025-2026” operation, trucks from the National Directorate of Migration and other institutions were seen carrying out their assigned tasks in different places across this border province.