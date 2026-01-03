Pollution Violation of the Environmental Law must have consequences

In the Dominican Republic, it is necessary to enforce environmental laws, create education and awareness policies, and impose consequences for those who violate regulations, according to environmentalist Ivonne Arias, who is referring to the constant pollution of the country’s rivers.

“There has to be control, application of the law, and there must be consequences, since without these, we will not get ahead in terms of environmental preservation,” he said.

When referring to companies, he said that the businessman who dumps waste into rivers can not only be financially fined but also arrested, because damage is being done to the environment.

“It has caused damage to the river and the water that an entire citizenry uses and that must have a consequence,” he said.

He pointed out that in other countries, there is first education about caring for the environment and natural resources, and then respect for them.

He specified that by throwing waste into rivers, not only is the water damaged, but it is also deprived of the oxygen that plants need. “Take the law and apply it. That even officials who violate the law be subdued and detained,” he insisted.

The specialist also highlighted that prevention and monitoring policies must be created.

“If the cases are not followed up, they repeat,” he said.

He explained that there must be surveillance and monitoring of the rivers.

“If there were, for example, a surveillance system in the rivers, to prevent companies and people in particular from contaminating them, it would be preventive, because the idea is not to have to apply the law because there is a crime,” he said.

Understand that we need to see what planning the authorities have for environmental care.

He acknowledged that some authorities and private institutions have made great efforts.

He mentioned that the bureaucracy in institutions related to the environment must end.

“We must respect the laws and fight for the objectives,” the environmentalist reiterated. Arias.v