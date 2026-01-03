Puerto Rico suspends most of its flights and restricts airspace for US airlines

Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan announced Saturday that it has suspended most commercial flights to and from the Puerto Rican capital operated by US airlines for at least 24 hours following the US military attack on Venezuela.

According to a statement from the airport administration, in accordance with a safety order issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), “the airspace covering Puerto Rico is temporarily restricted to U.S. airlines.”

“This measure responds to air safety considerations related to military activity in Venezuela and is not associated with any situation within the airport or with Puerto Rico directly,” emphasized the main airport of the Caribbean island.

And, as a result of this federal provision, “most commercial flights to and from the airport, operated by U.S. airlines, are suspended or may be temporarily canceled.”

“Foreign airlines and military aircraft are not included in this restriction, in accordance with the authorizations established by the FAA,” he said.

“The measure has an initial validity of approximately 24 hours, subject to evaluation and possible extensions by federal authorities,” he added.

Given all of this, the San Juan airport administration urged passengers to check their flight status directly with their airline before going to the airport and to stay informed only through official channels.

“The Airport remains in constant communication with federal aeronautical authorities and will continue to promptly report any official updates,” he noted.