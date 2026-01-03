Students invent boat to collect sargassum

The students, aged between 13 and 15 years old and from the second and third years of high school, are thus contributing to combating a problem that affects the country's economy and damages tourism.

Students Carla Guzmán, Yanibel Vásquez, Yésica Polanco, Anyelis Solano, and Liceidy González, from the Hermanas Mirabal high school, invented a miniature boat model for collecting Sargassum and other pollutants from rivers and beaches.

The vessel consists of two belts, a main one and a rear one, which carry everything they collect directly to a storage tank inside. The Sargassum can be used as fertilizer, while the plastics can be used to make crafts or as fuel.

That is why they took Diamante beach, in the municipality of Cabrera, María Trinidad Sánchez, which “is terribly affected,” as a model, supervised by professors América Peña and Braulio Nova, and participated in the Fourth María Teresa Mirabal Science Fair.