Abinader: The Dominican Republic is willing to help restore democracy, peace, and harmony in Venezuela

Santo Domingo — Dominican President Luis Abinader addressed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States on Saturday, on charges of drug trafficking and terrorism.

In a social media post, he stated that the Dominican Republic Government is closely following these events, while also recalling that it has always opposed Maduro’s proclamation as president after the July 2024 elections.

“In line with this, we promoted the Santo Domingo Declaration of August of the same year, which demanded respect for the will expressed at the ballot box,” he wrote.

The president also expressed his willingness to collaborate in restoring democracy and peace in Venezuela.

“The solidarity between the Dominican and Venezuelan peoples is historic. Today we reiterate our willingness to collaborate in the restoration of democracy, peace, and national harmony in Venezuela. The Dominican Republic will always stand on the side of democracy. Wherever, whenever, and before whomever,” he concluded.

Early Saturday morning, US troops captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are in New York, where they face charges of drug trafficking and terrorism.