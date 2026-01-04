Brianna Genao Rosario, a young girl, has been missing since December 31st.

The community of Barrero has been living through days of anguish since the disappearance of Brianna Genao Rosario, a young girl, on December 31st, around 5:00 p.m. Since then, authorities and rescue organizations have deployed a large-scale search operation that remains active and was resumed with greater intensity this Thursday.

Search operation

Members of the National Police, Civil Defense, the Fire Department, and dozens of community members have joined the search efforts in various locations throughout the municipality of Imbert. The hope of finding Brianna alive remains the driving force behind the search.

At the time of her disappearance, the minor was wearing a pink outfit, a detail that the authorities have released to facilitate her identification.

Call to the citizens.

Authorities reiterated their call to the public to immediately report any information that could help locate the girl to 829-754-0126 or the nearest police station.

Family’s request

Brianna’s grandfather, visibly distraught, asked the community not to stop the search:

“I beg you to help us find my granddaughter. We cannot rest until she returns home,” she said, her voice breaking.

For her part, the girl’s mother made a desperate plea:

“Please, if anyone knows where my daughter is, say so. No matter what, we need to have her back. My little girl doesn’t deserve to be away from her family.”