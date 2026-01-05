Abinader reaffirms Dominican support for democracy in Venezuela

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said the Dominican government is closely monitoring developments in Venezuela and reaffirmed that the country has never recognized the legitimacy of Nicolás Maduro’s proclamation as president following the July elections. Through social media, the president recalled that this position led to the promotion of the Santo Domingo Declaration, which called for respect for the will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the ballot box.

Abinader emphasized the historic solidarity between the Dominican and Venezuelan peoples and reiterated the country’s willingness to support efforts aimed at restoring democracy, peace, and national harmony in Venezuela. He stressed that the Dominican Republic will maintain a firm stance in defense of democratic values, assuring that it will always stand on the side of democracy under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, political leaders and organizations expressed differing reactions. Miguel Vargas Maldonado, president of the PRD and the Socialist International Committee for Latin America and the Caribbean, supported a democratic, peaceful, and negotiated solution in line with international law. In contrast, figures such as Guillermo Moreno, the Broad Front, and the Communist Party of Labor condemned foreign military intervention, warning of violations of sovereignty and regional stability. International relations expert Iván Gatón also cautioned about growing geopolitical tensions and the weakening of multilateral diplomacy in the region.