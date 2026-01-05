Army arrests repeat human trafficker in Santiago Rodríguez

Santiago Rodríguez.- The Dominican Republic Army (ERD) arrested a known human trafficker after intercepting a vehicle carrying six Haitian nationals with irregular immigration status in Santiago Rodríguez province.

The detainee was identified as Expedito Rodríguez, known as “Bobolé,” a repeat offender previously prosecuted in border security operations for his alleged involvement in human trafficking and smuggling activities. The arrest took place in the Mamoncito sector of the municipality of Monción, when ERD soldiers stopped a white Jeep during an early-morning patrol. The vehicle was transporting three men and three women without legal documentation. Authorities reported that Rodríguez resisted arrest and had to be subdued using control techniques.

Both the detainee and the undocumented foreigners were transferred to the ERD Fortress in Santiago Rodríguez for processing and referral to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Records indicate that Rodríguez had been arrested in May 2023 in Dajabón as part of Operation Border and was under a coercive measure of periodic court appearances at the time of his latest arrest.