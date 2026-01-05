Firefighters invite families to annual Three Kings Day parade

Santo Domingo.- The National District Fire Department, with support from the Mayor’s Office, announced the celebration of its traditional Three Kings Day parade this Monday, January 5, starting at 6:00 p.m. from its headquarters on Avenida Mella.

Held since 1948, the parade will feature Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar riding horses through streets of the Colonial City and nearby areas. The event will include music from the Fire Department’s band, performances by dancers, the distribution of candy to children, and will conclude with fireworks and refreshments at the main station.

Fire Chief General José Luis Frómeta Herasme invited families in the capital to take part in this long-standing cultural tradition, aimed at preserving a festive, family-oriented celebration that has brought generations together year after year.