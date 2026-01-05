MIREX urges Dominicans in Venezuela to take precautions

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) urged Dominican citizens residing in Venezuela to take extreme precautions and remain informed through official sources, following recent developments in that country.

In a statement, MIREX recalled that since July 30, 2024, the Kingdom of Spain has been representing the interests of the Dominican Republic in Venezuelan territory. As a result, Dominicans in need of assistance can contact the Spanish Consulate in Caracas through its 24-hour emergency line at +58 424 209 0264.

The ministry also informed that its contact channels in Santo Domingo remain available during business hours via telephone at (809) 987-7001, extensions 7595, 7597, and 7100, as well as through the email proteccionnacionales@mirex.gob.do. For security reasons, MIREX advised Dominicans to refrain from traveling to Venezuela until further notice.