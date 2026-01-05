“Plastics for Toys” returns to City Hall on January 11

Santo Domingo.- National District Mayor Carolina Mejía announced that the sixth edition of the “Plastics for Toys” initiative will take place on Sunday, January 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at City Hall, exclusively for residents of the National District.

During the event, participants will be able to exchange clean, crushed plastic bottles with their caps for toys. A total of 500 bottles will be required to receive a bicycle, while 300 bottles can be exchanged for other toys, with a maximum of two toys per person upon presentation of a valid ID.

Mejía invited residents to take part in the activity, which will also include children’s shows, music, and refreshments. City Hall highlighted the environmental impact of this and similar initiatives, noting that more than 33 million plastic bottles have been removed from the streets through “Plastics for Toys” and “Plastics for School Supplies,” making them among the country’s largest environmental awareness events.