Several injured after bus accident in Higüey
Higüey.- Several people were injured on Sunday afternoon when a bus crashed just a few meters from the entrance to Anamuya, in Higüey, La Altagracia province.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims or their identities. Preliminary reports indicate that the passengers were hotel employees and that the accident occurred after the bus allegedly lost control while navigating a curve, colliding with a roadside billboard.