Traffic control operation to begin at 2:00 p.m. on major highways

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (DIGESETT) announced that it will carry out its traditional simultaneous traffic control operation this Monday, January 5, 2026, starting at 2:00 p.m., as part of preventive measures for the Three Kings Day holiday.

The operation aims to regulate traffic flow, control speed, and reduce the risk of accidents during the high volume of vehicles returning on the country’s main highways. Controls will be implemented simultaneously on key routes, including sections of the 6 de Noviembre Highway, Duarte Highway (Sections I and II), the Eastern Highway, Punta Cana Tourist Boulevard, and surrounding access roads.

DIGESETT urged drivers to comply with officers’ instructions, drive responsibly, avoid alcohol consumption, wear seat belts, and respect speed limits. The agency also reported that its personnel will work in coordination with other road safety institutions to ensure the protection of lives and a safe return home for travelers.