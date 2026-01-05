U.S. citizen arrested at Puerto Plata Airport with suspected marijuana

Puerto Plata.- A U.S. citizen was arrested at Gregorio Luperón International Airport after authorities seized 17 packages of suspected marijuana and multiple items linked to drug use and packaging during an inspection of a suitcase arriving from Newark, United States.

The seizure took place after canine units and security personnel detected suspicious images through X-ray screening. Acting under orders from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, authorities opened the luggage and found the suspected marijuana, along with 29 vapes containing a liquid similar to the substance, rolling papers, plastic bags, jars of tobacco, stimulant sachets, tubes, and several cell phones.

The detainee will be brought before the Permanent Attention Court of Puerto Plata to face coercive measures for alleged violations of Law 50-88 on Drugs and Controlled Substances. The seized substance was sent to INACIF for analysis, while authorities continue investigating the possible involvement of other individuals.