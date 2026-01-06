Authorities warn of sargassum arrival on Caribbean coasts by late January 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Vice Minister of Coastal and Marine Resources at the Ministry of Environment, José Ramón Reyes, warned that sargassum could reach Caribbean coastlines by the end of January 2026, following a trajectory similar to that seen previously in the Antilles and Mexico. He noted that the algae has already affected areas where it is not usually present, including the northern coast, and that arrivals were recorded in the eastern region as early as December.

According to Reyes, the Ministry has estimated the presence of around 800,000 tons of sargassum nationwide, although some affected areas could not be fully quantified. In response, several initiatives are planned for 2026 to address the growing impact of the seaweed on coastal zones.

Among these measures, the Ministry has agreements with KOICA (Korean Cooperation) and the European Union’s Euroclima program to install an early warning system that will provide between 48 and 72 hours’ notice of incoming sargassum. Additionally, a monitoring system using cameras and drones is being deployed in the most affected areas as part of a pilot project developed with SOS Carbón. The Dominican Republic has also raised the issue in international forums, calling for sargassum to be treated as a regional environmental emergency.