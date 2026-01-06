CNTU launches pilot nighttime route from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Santo Domingo.- The National Central of Unified Transporters (CNTU) announced the launch of a pilot nighttime route operating from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., aimed at improving transportation options for people who travel during the early morning hours.

CNTU president William Pérez Figuereo said the initiative seeks to offer safe and dignified transportation for hundreds of workers who commute at night. He explained that more than 500 businesses along the Duarte Highway–John F. Kennedy corridor could benefit, as extended operating hours would become more feasible with reliable nighttime public transport.

According to Pérez Figuereo, the service could also help reduce daytime traffic congestion, as some workers and businesses may shift activities to the night. The main beneficiaries include security guards, restaurant and shop employees, street vendors, day laborers, and others who cannot afford taxi services. The union leader urged other transport organizations to replicate the initiative, even if it is not immediately profitable, and called on the National Police and the Ministry of Defense to provide security for drivers due to the risks associated with nighttime operations.