ILO reports Dominican unemployment at 4.9% in 2025

Santo Domingo.- Labor Minister Eddy Olivares reported that the Dominican Republic continues to rank among the Latin American countries with the lowest unemployment rates, according to the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Labour Panorama 2025. ILO data indicate that the country’s unemployment rate stood at around 4.9% in 2025, driven mainly by growth in labor-intensive sectors such as services, construction and tourism.

The figure places the Dominican Republic below the regional average unemployment rate of about 6%, reflecting the strength of the national labor market and the impact of public policies aimed at job creation. Olivares highlighted that under President Luis Abinader’s administration, employment has shown sustained recovery, supported by economic growth, social dialogue and people-centered labor policies.

Looking ahead, the minister expressed confidence that unemployment could fall below 4.9% by 2026. He noted that the Ministry of Labor will prioritize youth employment, reduce gender gaps, and continue advancing the formalization of jobs. The government also plans to expand job placement, first-job programs, skills training and labor inspections, in coordination with the private sector and workers, to strengthen an inclusive and sustainable labor market.