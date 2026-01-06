Luis Abinader will not attend FITUR 2026 in Spain

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has canceled his planned trip to Madrid to attend the FITUR international tourism fair, a decision that surprised the tourism sector. The Presidency did not provide details on the reasons for the cancellation, confirming only that the president will not participate in the event, which begins in 15 days. Tourism Minister David Collado will lead the Dominican delegation.

Abinader was expected to attend FITUR alongside a broad political delegation and had scheduled meetings with business leaders and participation in key events linked to tourism promotion. Despite the president’s absence, the official delegation will still include figures such as Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía, who maintains her plans to travel to Madrid.

FITUR remains the Dominican Republic’s main platform for promoting its tourism strategy in the European market. During the fair, the country will highlight new destinations and major development projects, including Pedernales, Punta Bergantín and Miches, as well as announce the arrival of new international hotel brands, according to Minister Collado.