Reduced rainfall expected as frontal system weakens

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that the frontal system affecting the Dominican Republic is moving away, leading to a significant reduction in rainfall across the country, according to the latest bulletin from the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet).

Rainfall will be limited to isolated morning showers in provinces such as Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, La Altagracia, El Seibo and Samaná. For the rest of the national territory, conditions will remain mostly sunny, with only slight increases in cloud cover due to the presence of a low-humidity air mass. In the afternoon, isolated showers may develop in mountainous and forested areas.

Despite improved weather conditions, the COE urged the public to avoid crossing rivers, streams and ravines with high water levels and to refrain from using swimming areas, citing risks from strong currents and water turbidity. Authorities advised citizens to follow official guidance and remain alert to upcoming weather bulletins.