Security protocols activated at AILA after threat on Copa Airlines flight

Santo Domingo.- Security protocols were activated this Tuesday at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) following a threat reported on Copa Airlines flight CM299, prompting an immediate and coordinated response by airport authorities.

The incident was handled swiftly by the airport administration in coordination with the Specialized Airport and Civil Aviation Security Corps (CESAC), in strict accordance with established safety procedures to protect passengers, crew and airport staff. As a precaution, two flights were temporarily diverted: JetBlue 590 to Cibao International Airport in Santiago and United 2404 to Punta Cana International Airport.

Authorities confirmed that airport operations continued normally and that the diverted flights were expected to return to AILA shortly. Any further details regarding the incident will be provided by CESAC, the agency responsible for the investigation.