Canine units intensify search for missing 3-year-old in Imbert

Puerto Plata.- Specialized canine units intensified search efforts on Tuesday for three-year-old Brianna Genao Rosario, who has been missing for six days in the community of Barrero, in the municipality of Imbert, without authorities reporting any positive results so far.

Trained dogs are conducting targeted searches around homes and nearby areas where the child was last seen, as part of a reinforced operation led by security and emergency agencies. Authorities have also expanded surveillance and control perimeters in an effort to exhaust all possible leads.

The search operation remains active, with teams continuing tracking efforts across different parts of the community, amid growing concern and expectation among local residents.