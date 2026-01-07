Dominican Republic rejects legitimacy of de facto regime in Venezuela at OAS

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government reaffirmed on Tuesday before the Organization of American States (OAS) that it does not recognize the legitimacy of any de facto government in Venezuela, reiterating its position following the July 28, 2024 elections, when it declined to acknowledge Nicolás Maduro’s presidential proclamation due to the lack of published electoral records. “The Dominican Republic does not validate faits accomplis,” authorities stated.

The position was presented virtually by Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Policy Francisco Caraballo, representing Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, during an extraordinary session of the OAS Permanent Council convened to address the Venezuelan crisis.

Caraballo emphasized that while the Dominican Republic cannot legitimize an authority that seeks to remain in power outside the will of the Venezuelan people, it also cannot ignore the growing risks to social peace and the safety of the population. He outlined two immediate priorities: preserving the basic functioning of state institutions and promoting a serious, realistic, and carefully planned roadmap toward a democratic transition.

The vice minister stressed that any transition must strictly respect sovereignty, self-determination, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, principles enshrined in the OAS Charter, the Pact of Bogotá, and the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Finally, Caraballo warned that the current situation is highly delicate and potentially dangerous, calling on hemispheric nations to act with collective responsibility to prevent escalation, protect the Venezuelan people, and preserve regional stability. He urged the OAS to demonstrate unity and agree on an effective mechanism to support Venezuela and restore confidence in inter-American institutions.