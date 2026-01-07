Foreign Minister says U.S. planes in Dominican Republic did not join operation against Maduro

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, clarified that U.S. aircraft operating from Dominican airports were not involved in the military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Álvarez explained that the U.S. planes stationed in the country are refueling aircraft, not fighter jets, and are used exclusively for anti-drug trafficking operations in the Caribbean region. He stressed that these aircraft do not participate in combat missions or military exercises unrelated to counter-narcotics efforts.

“At no time has there been any activity other than the fight against drug trafficking,” the foreign minister said when questioned by the press, dismissing any speculation about Dominican territory being used for military actions linked to Venezuela.

Álvarez also reiterated the Dominican Republic’s diplomatic position, stating that the international community must support the Venezuelan people in their efforts to establish a legitimate, democratic, and internationally recognized government.

The clarification comes amid heightened regional and international attention following recent developments in Venezuela, as governments seek to avoid misinformation and maintain stability in the Caribbean.