Government announces cabinet changes, appoints new ministers

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Republic ordered a new cabinet reshuffle through Decree No. 3-26, appointing Eduardo “Yayo” Sanz Lovatón as Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, Nelson Arroyo as Director General of Customs, and Víctor “Ito” Bisonó as Minister of Housing and Construction. The changes are aimed at strengthening key strategic areas linked to economic growth, foreign trade, and housing policy.

Sanz Lovatón, who had served as Director General of Customs since August 2020, assumes leadership of Industry and Commerce after overseeing key modernization efforts at Customs. A founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and its current National Secretary of Finance, he also played a central role in President Luis Abinader’s 2020 campaign. A lawyer by training, he holds a master’s degree in International Law and has extensive experience in academia and private legal practice.

Meanwhile, Nelson Arroyo takes over as Director General of Customs after serving as president of the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel) from 2020 to 2024. A native of Moca, Espaillat province, Arroyo is a lawyer with a doctorate in law and a long political trajectory that includes serving as councilman, civil governor, and member of Congress for a decade, where he chaired and participated in key legislative committees.

Finally, Víctor “Ito” Bisonó was appointed Minister of Housing and Construction, bringing more than three decades of public service experience. He previously served as Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs since 2020 and represented the National District in Congress for four consecutive terms. His career has been marked by the promotion of legislation on competitiveness, renewable energy, and institutional development, as well as a technical and results-oriented approach to public management.