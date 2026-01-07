President Abinader receives Michel Camilo and Berklee College of Music delegation

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader received acclaimed Dominican pianist and composer Michel Camilo at the National Palace, along with representatives from Berklee College of Music in Boston, to review the progress of the Berklee in Santo Domingo 2026 program.

During the meeting, Camilo highlighted the initiative’s impact on developing young Dominican musical talent through intensive training led by Berklee professors. As part of the program, participants will attend a free masterclass by Michel Camilo at the National Theater on January 7, and one outstanding student will be awarded a full scholarship to study at Berklee.

The program, coordinated with the Ministry of Culture, the National School of Fine Arts, and the National Conservatory of Music, began on January 5 and runs through January 10, bringing together more than 200 selected students from thousands of applicants.

The visit underscored the government’s commitment to arts education, cultural development, and the international projection of Dominican youth talent.