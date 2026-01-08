Antonio Taveras pushes asset recovery in SENASA corruption case

Santo Domingo.- Senator Antonio Taveras, representing Santo Domingo province, formally requested that the Public Prosecutor’s Office apply the Law of Extinction of Ownership to swiftly recover public assets allegedly stolen in the corruption case involving the National Health Insurance (SENASA).

In his communication, Taveras expressed respect for the constitutional independence of the Prosecutor’s Office, while stressing that the alleged acts are particularly serious because they involve funds intended for public health and affect the country’s most vulnerable populations. He argued that the law allows for the immediate and parallel recovery of illicit assets, without interfering with ongoing criminal proceedings.

The senator noted that the SENASA case appears to meet the legal criteria for the application of the law, citing alleged fraud against the State, embezzlement, use of front men, unexplained asset growth, and irregular financial transactions. He emphasized that beyond criminal convictions, citizens demand the full recovery of stolen funds, which should be returned to the health system to ensure access to medicines, treatments, and essential services.