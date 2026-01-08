Army seizes 100,000 contraband cigarettes in Dajabón

Dajabón.- The Dominican Republic Army (ERD) seized 100,000 units of contraband cigarettes during an intelligence-led operation carried out in the province of Dajabón, near the northern border.

According to military authorities, the operation was conducted by intelligence personnel in coordination with members of the 10th Infantry Battalion, after receiving information about the movement of illegal merchandise into Dominican territory. During the intervention, soldiers intercepted several Haitian nationals in the Colonia Japonesa sector, near the residence of an individual known as “Buchín,” who fled the scene upon noticing the military presence.

The suspects abandoned 10 boxes of Capital-brand cigarettes, each containing 50 packages of 200 units, totaling 100,000 cigarettes. The seized merchandise was transferred to the headquarters of the 10th Infantry Battalion, where it remains under custody for the corresponding legal proceedings.

The ERD reaffirmed that it maintains ongoing operations to combat smuggling and illicit activities in the border area, in coordination with other state institutions, to protect legality and national sovereignty.