Dominican Republic attracts over US$3.5 billion in energy investment

Santo Domingo.- The executive director of the Dominican Electricity Transmission Company (ETED), Alfonso Rodríguez Tejada, reported that the Dominican Republic has attracted more than US$3.5 billion in foreign direct investment for power generation between 2020 and 2025, driven by government stability and a clear development strategy under President Luis Abinader.

Rodríguez explained that the country has received an average of US$1 billion annually in energy investments during that period, supported by growing private-sector confidence and the strengthening of the national electricity transmission system. He noted that the expansion and modernization of transmission infrastructure have enabled the interconnection of over 1,300 megawatts to the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI), creating favorable technical conditions for new generation projects.

According to the ETED head, investors view the Dominican Republic as having a reliable and robust transmission network, capable of supporting sustained energy growth and facilitating the installation of new power plants, particularly by private companies. He also highlighted improvements in electricity coverage, which increased from 85% in 2020 to more than 98% currently.

Rodríguez Tejada concluded that the current administration has overseen the largest period of private investment in the energy sector, attributing this achievement to institutional stability, legal certainty, and a business climate conducive to sustainable development.