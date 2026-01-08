First LNG shipment arrives for Manzanillo Power Land project

Energía 2000 announced the successful completion of the docking maneuver of the LNG carrier Energoslo, marking the arrival of the first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the Manzanillo Power Land (MPL) electricity generation project. The operation followed the completion of all required operational and safety reviews established by the LNG supplier.

The LNG transfer was carried out under a ship-to-ship (STS) scheme, with the fuel delivered to the Energos Freeze floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), which has been docked since September 1, 2025, at the offshore marine terminal in Manzanillo Bay, owned by Energía 2000. The shipment, estimated at 50,000 cubic meters of LNG, will be used for operational testing ahead of the plant’s commissioning.

This milestone represents a major step toward strengthening the Dominican Republic’s energy security, as it marks the country’s first permanent operation of an FSRU in Manzanillo. The MPL project is also expected to drive economic development in the northern border region, generating jobs and boosting growth in Pepillo Salcedo and Montecristi province.

Once fully operational, Manzanillo Power Land will add 440 megawatts, equivalent to about 12% of national generation capacity, using natural gas as a cleaner and more efficient fuel. Energía 2000 reaffirmed its commitment to developing modern and reliable energy infrastructure aligned with national strategic priorities, in coordination with government authorities.