Local January 8, 2026 | 11:06 am

IAD launches national program to regularize occupied state lands

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Agrarian Institute (IAD) announced the launch of the National Program for the Regularization of IAD Land Occupations, an initiative aimed at organizing and legalizing the irregular occupation of lands owned by the institution by individuals and legal entities. The announcement was made by interim director general Darío Castillo Lugo.

The program is part of the IAD’s broader institutional restructuring and strengthening process, carried out under the Agrarian Reform Law, with the goal of improving legal security in land tenure, ensuring transparency in the management of state-owned land assets, and promoting orderly and sustainable territorial development.

Applications may be submitted from January 12 to April 17, 2026, through the digital platform regularizacion.iad.gob.do. Applicants must provide documentation proving land occupancy, details of agricultural or livestock activities, financing records, evidence of improvements made, and authorization for technical surveys to allow for a comprehensive evaluation.

The IAD warned that once the deadline expires, it may initiate legal actions to recover lands that have not entered the regularization process, in accordance with current law. The institution clarified that this call does not apply to agrarian reform beneficiaries with provisional titles, who will instead be covered under the National Program for Definitive Titling of Agrarian Reform Landowners, announced in December 2025.
