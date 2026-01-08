Indotel to launch national strategy against digital extortion and fake news in 2026

Santo Domingo.- Starting in 2026, the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel), together with other state agencies, will implement a national strategy to combat digital blackmail, online extortion, and the spread of fake news, in response to the growing impact of these crimes on citizens and public institutions.

According to Indotel, the initiative will prioritize education and public awareness, while also strengthening and updating the legal framework to more effectively address cybercrime in the Dominican Republic. Authorities warned that these illegal practices increasingly rely on sophisticated tools such as manipulated images and artificial intelligence, making coordinated action essential.

The strategy will involve close collaboration with the Department of Investigation of High-Tech Crimes and Offenses (Dicat), the National Police, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, among other entities. Indotel stressed that the goal is to build a solid inter-institutional alliance capable of preventing the consolidation of these illicit activities within the country’s digital ecosystem.

The announcement responds to rising concern after the Dominican Republic recorded the highest number of digital fraud victims in the Americas during the second half of 2024, underscoring the need for a firm and responsible response from the State.