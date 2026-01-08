JCE launches first phase of national ID

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) began this Monday the first limited phase of the renewal process for the identity and electoral card, which includes the collection of biometric data. This initial stage marks the formal start of a nationwide effort to update identification documents.

The process began with Digna Mercedes, an employee recognized for her 52 years of service at the JCE. Biometric data will be captured during this phase, and the new ID cards are expected to be issued within two to three months. From now until January 23, data collection will be limited to JCE personnel, excluding members of the Plenary.

According to the schedule, the new identity card will be delivered to President Luis Abinader on January 26 at the JCE headquarters. In February and March, the first phase will continue on a limited basis, including employees of private non-profit institutions and selected groups such as senators, deputies, judges, political party representatives, academics, athletes, business leaders, and civil society members, covering up to 4,000 cards.

The cards will be produced using laser engraving technology. Once this stage is completed, the second phase will begin in April, when the process will be opened to the general public, organized by birth month, and will continue through March 2027.