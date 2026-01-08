Uncle confesses to murder of three-year-old Brianna Genao in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- The disappearance of three-year-old Brianna Genao González, reported more than a week ago, has ended tragically after authorities confirmed her death. Preliminary information indicates that her uncle, Rafael Reyes Núñez Rosario—brother of the child’s mother, Yesica María González—confessed to being responsible for the crime and admitted to sexually assaulting the minor.

The case occurred in the community of Barrero, in the municipality of Imbert, Puerto Plata province, in the country’s northern region. The confession emerged after several days of questioning by authorities as part of the investigation led by the National Police. General Jorge Luis Galán Guerrero, regional director of the Police in the North, stated that additional official details and legal actions will be announced in the coming hours.

Authorities continue searching for the child’s body, whose whereabouts remain unknown. According to preliminary reports, Núñez Rosario admitted to burying his niece but claimed he does not recall the exact location. Brianna was reported missing from her home on December 31, sparking an intensive search that has now shifted to recovery and judicial proceedings.