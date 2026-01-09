9-1-1 expands coverage to Montecristi and Constanza

Santo Domingo.- The National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1 Council, chaired by Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza, approved the expansion of 9-1-1 service coverage for the first four months of 2026 to the province of Montecristi and the municipalities of Constanza and Jima Abajo, in La Vega. Paliza highlighted that the decision supports the government’s priority of strengthening emergency response, saving lives, and improving citizen security and pre-hospital care, particularly in areas of high agricultural and strategic importance.

This expansion is part of the ongoing territorial growth of the 9-1-1 System, which began operations in Pedernales in September 2025. With the new additions, the service now operates in 26 provinces, covering approximately 93% of the Dominican population—more than 9.4 million people with direct access to the emergency line. Authorities report that the system has surpassed nine million beneficiaries nationwide, supported by technological integration, an extensive video surveillance network, interoperable radio communications, and coordinated dispatch mechanisms.

The incorporation of Montecristi, Constanza, and Jima Abajo will involve the gradual deployment of operational infrastructure in line with 9-1-1 standards, including call reception and management, coordination with health, security, and rescue agencies, and strengthened communication and dispatch systems to ensure faster and more effective emergency responses. Paliza reiterated that this expansion, approved for early 2026, aligns with a national strategy to continue extending 9-1-1 services and guarantee timely, reliable, and coordinated emergency care across the country.