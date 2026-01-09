Floating Bridge to be closed Saturday for vessel passage

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) announced that the Floating Bridge over the Ozama River will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, January 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., to allow the passage of three vessels.

According to the agency, two ships will travel upstream to the M&D Repair facility, while a third vessel, the Hygrade 42 barge, will move downstream. Authorities advised drivers who normally use the Floating Bridge to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the closure, including the Matías Ramón Mella, Juan Pablo Duarte, and Juan Bosch bridges.

The MOPC stated that the measure is being communicated in advance to minimize inconvenience and reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe, orderly, and efficient mobility for the public.