Santo Domingo Metro Line 1 to suspend night service for maintenance

Santo Domingo.- The Office for the Reorganization of Transportation (OPRET) announced a partial nighttime suspension of service on Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro from Saturday, January 10 through Sunday, January 25, as part of a scheduled preventive maintenance program.

The temporary closure will affect the section between the Gregorio Urbano Gilbert and Mamá Tingó stations, which will be out of service daily from 8:00 p.m. for a period of 16 consecutive nights. Regular operations will resume each day during normal service hours.

To guarantee passenger mobility during the maintenance period, OPRET informed that the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA) will provide free bus transportation along the affected route.

OPRET explained that the work will be carried out by its operations team in eight-hour daily shifts and forms part of ongoing preventive measures to ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the metro system. The agency thanked users for their understanding and encouraged passengers to plan ahead while the work is underway.