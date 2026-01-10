Child under 12 years old reported missing in La Vega located

Authorities and the mother of the minor reported missing in La Vega. External source

The National Police reported that a 12-year-old boy was found safe and sound in La Vega, a city in the northern Dominican Republic. The boy had been reported missing through a social media post.

According to the institution, after reviewing the information disseminated on digital platforms, agents from the Regional Investigation Subdirectorate (Dicrim) immediately began investigations to locate the minor.

On Thursday afternoon, January 8, the boy’s mother confirmed that her son had been located.

According to the mother, the child left his residence to attend a nearby educational center; however, the school later notified her that he did not show up for classes, triggering an alert about his whereabouts.

The mother stated that the child had voluntarily traveled to the province of Santiago, where he was staying with a relative, due to a personal matter. This information was confirmed during the police verification process, after which the mother went to the location to pick him up.

The National Police stated that the minor is in good health and under his mother’s care, so the case was declared resolved, without any incidents being registered that put his physical integrity at risk.