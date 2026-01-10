Due to pressure? Brianna Genao’s maternal grandmother’s lawyer withdraws from the case

The lawyer had repeatedly stated that he was not the legal representative of the Núñez brothers, the main suspects in the disappearance of Brianna Genao.

Santos Willy Liriano, the lawyer for the maternal grandmother of Brianna Genao, the girl reported missing since December 31, 2025, in Puerto Plata, resigned from the defense of that family.

A source confided to Aridio Perdomo, correspondent for the newspaper Hoy in that district, that the judge withdrew from the process due to alleged pressures “that he cannot withstand”.

Liriano is the lawyer who, several days ago, claimed on a radio program that the brothers Rafael and Reyes Núñez, uncles of the minor, confessed that they killed the girl because agents of the National Police mistreated them to make them admit responsibility for the act.

Furthermore, this newspaper’s correspondent learned from another source in that province that the Prosecutor’s Office will not request coercive measures against those accused until the Police conclude the investigation.

Meanwhile, according to lawyers and other experts consulted by the newspaper Hoy, the case is shrouded in “a strong fog ,” mainly due to the alleged confession of the girl’s uncles, who have been erratic in their statements, and the lack of a public position from the Attorney General’s Office.

This Friday marks eight days since the disappearance of the three-year-old girl, who lives in the Barreto area of ​​Imbert, without a trace. The Dominican Republic is on edge.