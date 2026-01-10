Holidays 2026: These are the long weekends this year

The Ministry of Labor published the holidays for 2026, in compliance with Law 139-97, which has been in force since 1997 and allows holidays that fall on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays to be moved to Mondays.

But perhaps you’re wondering: how many long weekends does this year have?

2026 has a total of seven holiday weekends, taking into account that if a Friday is a holiday, the Dominican does not stop and continues running until Sunday, without stopping on Saturday.

That said, we’ll outline the dates when you can go away for a few days and forget about working hours.

The first long weekend began with the celebration of Three Kings Day, commemorated on January 6 (this year, it fell on a Tuesday). Still, the Ministry of Labor moved it to Monday the 5th and declared it a non-working day, thus giving the first long weekend of the year, from noon on Saturday the 3rd until Monday the 5th.

As a second extended weekend, Monday, January 266th, the day that commemorates the birth of Juan Pablo Duarte, is scheduled; these three free days begin at noon on Saturday, the 24th.

From FridaFebruary 27 27, National Independence Day, until SundaFebruary 29 29, the third holiday weekend would be completed.

Holy Week arrives in April. However, only Friday the 3rd is considered a holiday; therefore, Dominicans return to work on Monday the 6th, after enjoying the 3rd, 4th, and 5th off.

From noon on Saturday, May 22nd, until Monday, May 44th, the fifth long weekend of the year would culminate; it is remembered that the first Friday of this month is celebrated as Labor Day, a working day, and is moved to the following Monday.

The Dominican Constitution, which is celebrated on November 6r 6, is being moved to Monday the 9th, allowing the three-day holiday for Dominican workers to begin on Saturday the 7th at noon.

The last and seventh long weekend of 2026 is scheduled from Friday, December 25, the day Christmas is celebrated, until Sunday, the 27th.

In total, there are 12 holidays in 2026, including ThursdaJanuary 1y 1 ( New Year’s Day ), WednesdaJanuary 21 21 (Our Lady of Altagracia Day), ThursdaJune 4e 4 ( Corpus Christi Day ), SundaAugust 16 16 (Restoration of the Dominican Republic Day), and ThursdaSeptember 24 24 ( Our Lady of Mercy Day ).