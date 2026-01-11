Governor of Puerto Plata inspects areas affected by rains and floods; delivers supplies to families

PUERTO PLATA. – The provincial governor of Puerto Plata, Claritza Rochtte Peralta de Senior, conducted a tour to supervise and assess the damage caused by the recent rains that affected several families in San Felipe de Puerto Plata and Sosúa.

The official visited the area, accompanied by members of the Fire Department and Civil Defense of Sosúa, where she spoke with community leaders and residents, promising to provide timely answers in the coming hours.

“We have come to listen to the main needs of those affected, reaffirming the commitment of the Government headed by President Luis Abinader, to continue providing timely responses to emergency situations and guarantee the safety and well-being of the communities,” he stressed.

Likewise, together with a representative from the Directorate of Social Assistance and Community Food (DASAC), he delivered household goods to families whose homes were affected by the floods in the Villa Progreso sector of the municipality of San Felipe de Puerto Plata.

It was at the Fabio Rafael González Sports Complex that the highest representative of the Executive Branch in Puerto Plata delivered beds, stoves, refrigerators, and other household goods to beneficiary families supported by the central Government.