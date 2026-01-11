Relatives of Justin De Los Santos are asking for help to find him after his disappearance in Verón.

The family and friends of Justin De Los Santos Chalas, a 23-year-old man, are asking for the public’s and authorities’ help in finding him, after he was reported missing several weeks ago in the tourist area of ​​Verón, in Punta Cana.

De Los Santos Chalas, with a dark complexion and slender build, is approximately 1.87 meters tall and is recognized by his distinctive dreadlocks. The young man was last seen on December 11, 2025, around 5:00 a.m., in the area where he was temporarily residing for work. He worked as a building painter in the area.

The young man disappeared in Verón.

Last seen: December 11, 2025, 5:00 a.m., in Verón, Punta Cana.

Physical description: 23 years old, dark complexion, thin, approximately 1.87 m tall, with dreadlocks.

Justin‘s family is very worried and would appreciate any information that could help locate him. If anyone has any information, no matter how small, please contact the following numbers:

If you have any information about the young man’s whereabouts, please contact the following numbers: 809-299-6352; 809-474-4365